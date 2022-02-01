Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.100-$ EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.