Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.100-$ EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.
Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.
Central Garden & Pet Company Profile
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.
