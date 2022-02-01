Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.200-$4.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.20-4.25 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $348.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect Adtalem Global Education to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATGE opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578 in the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

