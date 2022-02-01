VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $377.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $369.85 million to $383.80 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $373.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

