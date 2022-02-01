First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $14.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.20 million. First Community posted sales of $13.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $59.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.67 million to $59.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $63.44 million, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 24.49%.

FCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Community has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

