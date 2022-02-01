Contrasting Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Denbury alerts:

This table compares Denbury and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -10.80% 12.51% 7.23% Laredo Petroleum -21.33% -2,190.66% 6.36%

74.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 5.02 -$1.48 billion ($2.46) -30.54 Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.69 -$874.17 million ($22.42) -3.00

Laredo Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denbury. Denbury is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denbury and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 2 7 0 2.78 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20

Denbury currently has a consensus target price of $97.84, suggesting a potential upside of 30.22%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus target price of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.05%. Given Denbury’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denbury is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Summary

Denbury beats Laredo Petroleum on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.