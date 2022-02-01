Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 112.6% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.26). Equities analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

