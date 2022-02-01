Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Grows By 113.6%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 113.6% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCAA. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $14,747,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,640,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,324,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

