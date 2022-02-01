FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd Increased by William Blair (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Lonza Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. William Blair also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $68.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.