Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Rogers Communications from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $43.18 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

