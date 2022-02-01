Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the December 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,447,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,993,000 after acquiring an additional 107,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 356,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,745,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 219,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHW opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.