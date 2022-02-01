William Blair Comments on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

BOOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

Shares of BOOT opened at $91.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.09. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,056,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,306,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after buying an additional 253,169 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

