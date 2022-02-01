Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $81.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Summit Insights increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.38.

NYSE:DT opened at $54.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 195.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

