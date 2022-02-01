Loyalty Ventures (LYLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

NASDAQ LYLT opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52. Loyalty Ventures has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Loyalty Ventures Company Profile

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.