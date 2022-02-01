Wells Fargo & Company Increases LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $115.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.53.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.73 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after acquiring an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $10,774,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

