Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $130.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.17.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $118.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $97.81 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

