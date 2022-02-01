Credit Suisse Group Cuts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $255.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.35.

Shares of CAT opened at $201.56 on Monday. Caterpillar has a one year low of $182.02 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 259.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 101,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 21,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

