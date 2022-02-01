HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

