Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 10,656 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,837% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Get Angi alerts:

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $285,600. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Angi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after buying an additional 94,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Angi has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.