Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,945 put options on the company. This is an increase of 544% compared to the typical daily volume of 457 put options.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTGC shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

