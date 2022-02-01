HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) vs. Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) and Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HF Foods Group has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cuentas has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.8% of HF Foods Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Cuentas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of HF Foods Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Cuentas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HF Foods Group and Cuentas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Foods Group $566.83 million 0.64 -$342.68 million $0.28 24.79 Cuentas $560,000.00 29.40 -$8.10 million N/A N/A

Cuentas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HF Foods Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HF Foods Group and Cuentas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cuentas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HF Foods Group and Cuentas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Foods Group 2.04% 5.45% 2.90% Cuentas -1,364.05% -111.16% -73.82%

Summary

HF Foods Group beats Cuentas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HF Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc. is a food service distributor and marketer. It distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products primarily to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions of the United States. The firm currently has 14 distribution centers along the U.S. Eastern and Western seaboards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc. is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments. The company was founded by Arik Maimon and Michael A. de Prado in September 2005 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

