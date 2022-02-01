First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $31.21 on Monday. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $531.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.50.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

