Stifel Nicolaus Increases Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $99.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHD has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $102.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,076,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $78,438,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.