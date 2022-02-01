Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $575.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a buy rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $701.67.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $494.96 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $589.28 and a 200 day moving average of $643.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

