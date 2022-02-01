Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Issued By Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.