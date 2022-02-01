Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $300.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $294.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.73.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $239.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

