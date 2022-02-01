South32 (S32) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of South32 (LON: S32) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2022 – South32 had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 225 ($3.03) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – South32 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – South32 had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

1/13/2022 – South32 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.42). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

South32 stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.74) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 208.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.65. South32 Limited has a one year low of GBX 143.02 ($1.92) and a one year high of GBX 227.50 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -68.00.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

