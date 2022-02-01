Morgan Stanley Increases Crane (NYSE:CR) Price Target to $116.00

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR opened at $103.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 52-week low of $76.10 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.