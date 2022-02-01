Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $275.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $196.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

