Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD opened at $23.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 235.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 95,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 67,258 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.