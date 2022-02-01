UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €68.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.81 ($97.54).

HEN3 opened at €72.46 ($81.42) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($145.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.76.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

