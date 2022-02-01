Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.29.

Corteva stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. Corteva has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

