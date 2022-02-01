FY2022 EPS Estimates for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Boosted by Analyst

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $47.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

