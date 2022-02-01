Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Get Conduent alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Conduent from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Maxim Group upgraded Conduent to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Conduent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.58 and a beta of 1.93. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $26,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conduent (CNDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.