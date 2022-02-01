Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.85.

HNST opened at $6.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honest in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Honest by 735.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Honest during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

