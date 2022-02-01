Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $29.51 on Monday. Bumble has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

