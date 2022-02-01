Zacks Investment Research Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

