Morgan Stanley Lowers Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Largo Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGO opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $542.41 million and a PE ratio of 18.22. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.