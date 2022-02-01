OneWater Marine (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.200-$7.500 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $280.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.80 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $790.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.23. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $62.79.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 28,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,717,212.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $306,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,863 in the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised OneWater Marine to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

