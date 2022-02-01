CSW Industrials (CSWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. CSW Industrials has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $0.400-$0.450 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance at $1.100-$1.200 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.88 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $111.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research raised CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,757,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

