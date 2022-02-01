KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Vacasa stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

