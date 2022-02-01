HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 615 ($8.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.34) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 520.58 ($7.00).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 534.80 ($7.19) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 547.03 ($7.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 465.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 426.43. The firm has a market cap of £108.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($225,536.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

