Barclays (LON:BARC) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on Barclays in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.47).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 199.62 ($2.68) on Monday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.08 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95). The firm has a market cap of £33.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.07.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($150,646.54).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

