Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHIM. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.22) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($47.73) to GBX 3,840 ($51.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($67.22) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,603.33 ($61.89).

Shares of RHI Magnesita stock opened at GBX 3,454 ($46.44) on Monday. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 2,872 ($38.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,762 ($64.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,299.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,527.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02.

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

