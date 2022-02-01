Analyzing XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) & Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48% Omnitek Engineering -23.50% N/A -21.59%

This is a summary of current ratings for XL Fleet and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

XL Fleet presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 460.75%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XL Fleet and Omnitek Engineering’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $20.34 million 14.67 -$60.61 million $0.23 9.30 Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.50 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XL Fleet.

Risk and Volatility

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Omnitek Engineering Company Profile

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

