Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Financial Review

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Power Integrations alerts:

This table compares Power Integrations and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $488.32 million 9.97 $71.18 million $2.47 32.68 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.45 -$142.63 million ($4.64) -2.38

Power Integrations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 22.16% 17.98% 16.20% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.01% -40.42% -17.56%

Risk and Volatility

Power Integrations has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Power Integrations and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 3 4 0 2.57 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 2 0 2.20

Power Integrations presently has a consensus target price of $103.57, suggesting a potential upside of 28.33%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 65.00%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use. The company was founded by Steven J. Sharp on March 25, 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.