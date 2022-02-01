Comparing Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 30.87%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Vantage Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vantage Drilling has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Vantage Drilling -103.58% -40.03% -17.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baytex Energy and Vantage Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.89 -$1.82 billion $1.80 2.07 Vantage Drilling $126.86 million 0.00 -$276.72 million ($10.03) N/A

Vantage Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy. Vantage Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Vantage Drilling on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Vantage Drilling

Vantage Drilling Co. engages in the operation of a fleet of drilling units. Its principal business is to contract drilling units, related equipment, and work crews, primarily on a day rate basis, to drill oil and natural gas wells for its customers. The company was founded on November 14, 2007 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

