$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $80.16 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

