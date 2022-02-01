Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $318.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $343.00 to $318.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.24.

ROK stock opened at $289.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,322 shares of company stock worth $8,700,889. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

