Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $318.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $343.00 to $318.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.24.
ROK stock opened at $289.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,322 shares of company stock worth $8,700,889. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.
