Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 113.7% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 10,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $50,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 89,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

NYSE NCZ opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

