Piper Sandler Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SFNC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.60 on Monday. Simmons First National has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

